"I refuse..."
Häkkinen opposes Max Verstappen and co.
Formula 1 legend Mika Häkkinen has spoken out in favor of the FIA's ban on swearing. The Finn is convinced that the paddock is capable of communicating without swearing. Will he be doing Max Verstappen and co. a favor? Hardly ...
Background: Last season, Verstappen had already been asked to pay the fine after calling his car "fucked" in Singapore. The Dutchman's protest ("Are we five-year-olds or what?") did not have the desired effect, and the FIA remains strict when it comes to swearing.
Role model function
Häkkinen thinks that's a good thing. The two-time world champion told the Finnish daily newspaper "Ilta Sanomat": "Even if you can swear in ski jumping, skiing, soccer and basketball, for me that doesn't mean you can do the same in Formula 1. I think Formula 1 should be a role model in every respect."
Häkkinen can of course understand that there is a lot of adrenaline involved, especially during the races, but as a driver you have to think about the millions of spectators. "I would be very surprised if a family with children were sitting at dinner and their children were constantly swearing and the parents were still encouraging them. I refuse to believe that parents teach their children to swear," the 56-year-old draws a comparison. "Swearing doesn't make you a tough guy or girl either. If you're a role model for young people as a driver, wouldn't it be nicer to use normal vocabulary?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.