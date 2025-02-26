Häkkinen opposes Max Verstappen and co.

Häkkinen can of course understand that there is a lot of adrenaline involved, especially during the races, but as a driver you have to think about the millions of spectators. "I would be very surprised if a family with children were sitting at dinner and their children were constantly swearing and the parents were still encouraging them. I refuse to believe that parents teach their children to swear," the 56-year-old draws a comparison. "Swearing doesn't make you a tough guy or girl either. If you're a role model for young people as a driver, wouldn't it be nicer to use normal vocabulary?"