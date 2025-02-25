Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

According to the newspaper:

USA and Ukraine agree on raw materials agreement

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 20:28

Apparently, Washington and Kiev have reached an agreement on the joint development of Ukrainian natural resources. The Ukrainians hope that this will lead to long-term support from the United States.

0 Kommentare

As the Financial Times reports, the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi agreed to the deal after the Americans gave up their claim to 500 billion US dollars in potential revenues from the exploitation of resources - oil and gas in addition to rare earths.

Recently, the tone between the two presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Donald Trump, has become somewhat harsher. (Bild: AFP/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/Handout)
Recently, the tone between the two presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Donald Trump, has become somewhat harsher.
(Bild: AFP/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/Handout)

There was talk in the Ukrainian media of a joint fund that would manage the sales proceeds and be under the control of both states. A sale of fund shares could only take place with the prior consent of the other side, it was said. This fund would be used to partially compensate for the US support.

Where are the security guarantees?
The Ukrainian side emphasized that much more favourable conditions had now been negotiated. However, the security guarantees demanded by Kiev are reportedly not mentioned in the text of the agreement.

Trump and the Russian version of the Ukraine war
Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago. The war-torn country and its European allies now fear that the USA will end its support. Last week, Trump called the Ukrainian president a "dictator" and implied that Ukraine had started the war. Washington also emphasized that neither the Europeans nor the Ukrainians could sit at the negotiating table at the moment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf