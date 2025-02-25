According to the newspaper:
USA and Ukraine agree on raw materials agreement
Apparently, Washington and Kiev have reached an agreement on the joint development of Ukrainian natural resources. The Ukrainians hope that this will lead to long-term support from the United States.
As the Financial Times reports, the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi agreed to the deal after the Americans gave up their claim to 500 billion US dollars in potential revenues from the exploitation of resources - oil and gas in addition to rare earths.
There was talk in the Ukrainian media of a joint fund that would manage the sales proceeds and be under the control of both states. A sale of fund shares could only take place with the prior consent of the other side, it was said. This fund would be used to partially compensate for the US support.
Where are the security guarantees?
The Ukrainian side emphasized that much more favourable conditions had now been negotiated. However, the security guarantees demanded by Kiev are reportedly not mentioned in the text of the agreement.
Trump and the Russian version of the Ukraine war
Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago. The war-torn country and its European allies now fear that the USA will end its support. Last week, Trump called the Ukrainian president a "dictator" and implied that Ukraine had started the war. Washington also emphasized that neither the Europeans nor the Ukrainians could sit at the negotiating table at the moment.
