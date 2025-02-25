SMS scandal
How Haakon reacted to messages from Marius’ ex
In the scandal surrounding Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby, explosive text messages have now emerged that Crown Prince Haakon sent to his stepson's ex-girlfriend back in 2023.
Did Mette-Marit and Haakon look the other way for too long? This question is becoming increasingly urgent in the case of Marius Borg Høiby. The son of Norway's crown princess was charged with assault six months ago and is also alleged to have raped several women. In the meantime, Marius was even in custody.
Snekkestad contacted Haakon - in vain!
Mette-Marit and Haakon are said to have known for at least four years that Marius had difficulty controlling his temper. As the newspaper "Aftenposten" recently reported, the crown prince and princess witnessed an argument between Marius and his ex-girlfriend Juliane Snekkestad on the royal yacht "Norge" back in 2020.
And now even more is coming to light. As "VG" reports, Snekkestad tried to contact Crown Prince Haakon several times in January 2023. This is confirmed by text messages available to the newspaper.
According to the report, Snekkestad's mother finally intervened in the matter after the Norwegian model received no reply. On February 7, she wrote a text message to Haakon saying: "Please call me."
"Thank you for explaining everything to me"
According to "VG", the crown prince complied with the request, whereupon Juliane's mother expressed her daughter's hope for "compassion and understanding".
According to the newspaper, Haakon wrote the next morning: "Thank you for explaining everything to me. I heard what you had to say." He added: "I will speak to Marius."
Snekkestad's mother had also offered Haakon to provide evidence of Marius' propensity for violence. But after this correspondence, the family heard nothing more from Haakon. Juliane Snekkestad's lawyer Petter J. Grødem now told "VG" that his client and her family felt "the lack of response was disrespectful".
No charges against Marius yet
But this was by no means the only contact between the Crown Prince and Princess and one of Marius' victims. After Høiby was arrested for the first time on August 4 last year and charged with assault by another woman, Mette-Marit called her, as the palace even confirmed.
Marius has since been arrested a total of three times. Last November, Mette-Marit's son was even remanded in custody. He is also accused of rape in several cases. After being remanded in custody, Høiby was temporarily in rehab. It is not yet clear whether charges will be brought against the crown prince's stepson. If convicted, Marius could face up to six years in prison.
