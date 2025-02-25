Thanks to donor: “Viktor saved my life”

"Immediately likeable"

After extensive examinations, the time had come in November 2019 and the life-saving stem cell donation was carried out. Günter Grabner has now beaten cancer and is even playing tennis again. "It was overwhelming when I saw that little bag of blood and knew it could save my life," recalls the pensioner, who can't find enough words of thanks for his donor. The two of them definitely want to stay in touch: "We liked each other straight away!"