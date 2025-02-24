Shrinking mode in the state green zone

Temporary dedications proposed

The Greens, for example, are less than enthusiastic about this approach. They criticize the state government for taking specially dedicated and built-up areas out of the state green zone and simply redesignating them as operational areas - without making any corresponding compensation. "The state government is thus undermining our state green zone. We are calling on the state government to compensate for every area taken from our green lung without replacement," explains Green Party spatial planning spokesperson Bernie Weber. The Alliance for Ground Clearance is also extremely dissatisfied: Turning the special areas into operational areas without any restrictions is the worst of all solutions. The association has been in favor of temporary dedications for years.