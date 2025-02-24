Trump wants his money back
US commodities deal with Ukraine in “final phase”
Ukraine's negotiations with the USA on a raw materials agreement in return for military aid in the defensive war against Russia are well advanced, according to information from Kiev. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also provided initial details.
"The Ukrainian and American teams are in the final phase of negotiations on the mineral agreement," said Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna on Monday. So far, the talks have been "very constructive and almost all important details have been clarified."
US President Donald Trump is demanding access to strategic raw material deposits from Ukraine in return for the military aid provided by Washington to the country attacked by Russia. He named a sum of 500 billion dollars (477.78 billion euros). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky rejected an initial offer for an agreement. He insisted above all on security guarantees from the USA against further aggression from Russia.
USA: security through economy
According to the US government, a possible agreement does not include any military security guarantees. "But it does contain an implicit guarantee that the United States of America will invest heavily in the economic future. I call it an economic security guarantee," said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on US television. The agreement is part of US President Trump's long-term negotiating strategy.
The envisaged agreement includes "strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises", Bessent continued. When asked whether a deal could be signed in the coming week, he said: "I am very confident." Moscow would not like such a US deal with Ukraine, the minister emphasized. This must be a further incentive for Ukraine to sign the agreement.
Bessent gives first details
In the "Financial Times", Bessent gave details of the envisaged agreement. "The terms of this agreement would also ensure that countries that have not contributed to the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty cannot benefit from reconstruction or from these investments," he wrote.
Revenue generated by the Ukrainian government from natural resources, infrastructure and other assets would be transferred to a fund aimed at the long-term reconstruction and development of Ukraine. The USA would have a say in economic and administrative matters. Among other things, Ukraine has large deposits of lithium and titanium, which are of great importance for the aerospace industry and for the construction of electric vehicles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
