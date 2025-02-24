Avalanche dog finds missing “après-ski booze corpse”

Drunk man slept in ski gear in front of the house

A man was lying there in the vestibule by the entrance - asleep, in ski gear! "The dog barked at him. He was totally startled and was suddenly wide awake," Vögele continues. At this point, it was already 5 o'clock in the morning. The dog handler then showed the man a picture of the missing man and asked him: "Are they looking for you?" However, in his still obviously alcohol-impaired state, he was unable to give an answer. Nevertheless, the case was solved - fortunately a "happy ending".