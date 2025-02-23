Unsightly end to a strong debut season

First season in "Formula 2" ticked off. That's how skeleton racer Sarah Baumgartner described the European Cup before the season. "I was nervous because it was the big ones," says the talented youngster looking back. Nevertheless, she summed it up very well: "You can only say positive things. Third place at the Junior World Championships(in St. Moritz) was the crowning glory." Nevertheless, the season ended bitterly. Due to knee problems, she had to skip the last planned stop in Lillehammer (Nor). "It's a bit of a shame that I've never been there all season," sighed the 17-year-old. And her knee continues to slow her down. No one has yet been able to tell her exactly what the injury is. So she has to wait and hope.