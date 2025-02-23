Vorteilswelt
Employee has 2 jobs

Bureaucratic farce at the hospital in Bad Ischl

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 12:00

Works councils and employees are up in arms: at Bad Ischl hospital, the job of a 40-hour employee is split between two activities. The employee is managed twice - which triggers a series of curiosities.

During election campaigns, provincial politicians never tire of emphasizing the need to finally put an end to excessive bureaucracy. However, the best example of a whinnying bureaucracy is provided by the state-owned Upper Austrian Healthcare Holding, where politics sets the direction.

One employee of the Salzkammergut Clinic in Bad Ischl is affected. On the one hand, she is employed as a departmental assistant and has a 20-hour contract. On the other hand, she also works 20 hours as a secretary. And now things are getting complicated: Because the two jobs are graded differently in the country's salary scheme, this employee is managed twice.

Secretary in the morning, departmental assistant in the evening
In practice, the employee clocks in as a secretary every day in the morning, clocks out as such at lunchtime and then clocks in again as a departmental assistant. She then goes home as such in the evening, according to information from works council circles.

They are annoyed that the holding company, with 16,000 employees and a huge and professional HR department, is unable to draw up an employment contract that takes both jobs into account. What's more, the employee in question works in the same ward.

Robert Loy
