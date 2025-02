7.6 million hours of voluntary work

Last year's severe weather catastrophes caused fire department deployment figures to skyrocket. As reported, firefighters had to be called out every five minutes on average in 2024. 4625 lives were saved in the process. However, our emergency services were also pleased to see an increase: with 77,164 active members, 820 more people sacrificed their free time for the community than in the previous year. Together with the reserve and the youth, the fire department even has 105,285 members. "This makes it the largest volunteer organization in Lower Austria, if not the entire country," praises Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.