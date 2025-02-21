Hoping for a permanent solution
Children at protest march: “Let’s keep the school”
Children, teachers and parents of the Schwarzstraße elementary school drew attention to the school and its difficult future during a march across the city of Salzburg on Friday.
Only after intense pressure is there at least an extension for the Schwarzstraße elementary school, as reported. The archdiocese is preventing families from suffering an abrupt end at the end of this school year. Admont Abbey also made a move and allowed another year on the site. The archdiocese will then take care of the rooms until all the children now attending the school have completed their primary school years.
Efforts continue to find a permanent solution
The school community is breathing a sigh of relief, but is not giving up and is fighting for a permanent solution. On Friday, teachers, children, parents and supporters marched from the school towards Mirabell Palace and on through the city to draw attention to the school, which has been in existence since 1905. "We wish for a future for many more wonderful years. You can't give it up," said one teacher.
Several banners symbolized this. The wish: "Let's keep our great place!" The event ended at Residenzplatz. Archbishop Franz Lackner personally waited for the protest march.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
