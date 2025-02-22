That was quick: second blue party is now mayor

It didn't take long: while the Freedom Party - as reported - were already celebrating their first "real" mayor in Enzersdorf an der Fischa, they invited people to the next media event. This time it was Dietmar Ruf, who is now to take over as mayor of Gerasdorf near Vienna. To this end, the Blue Party has reached a working agreement with the ÖVP. With Kadun Hana as his deputy, the FPÖ man now wants to focus on stabilizing the town's finances.