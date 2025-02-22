Change of power in the surrounding area
That was quick: second blue party is now mayor
The FPÖ and ÖVP signed a coalition agreement in Gerasdorf near Vienna yesterday. In their work, neo-town leader Ruf and deputy Hana want to focus on all generations.
It didn't take long: while the Freedom Party - as reported - were already celebrating their first "real" mayor in Enzersdorf an der Fischa, they invited people to the next media event. This time it was Dietmar Ruf, who is now to take over as mayor of Gerasdorf near Vienna. To this end, the Blue Party has reached a working agreement with the ÖVP. With Kadun Hana as his deputy, the FPÖ man now wants to focus on stabilizing the town's finances.
Restore finances, support old and young
"There's no music without money. Now we need to put our hometown on a solid financial footing so that we can work seriously for the population," says Ruf. Other priorities include the further expansion of childcare, support for senior citizens and the creation of affordable housing for all generations.
Blue belly spot in the Waldviertel
For the time being, there will be no third blue mayoralty. This is because the ÖVP is not playing ball in Amaliendorf in the Waldviertel, preferring to appoint SPÖ candidate Claudia Allram as head of the village. The FPÖ is left with Anja Scherzer as deputy mayor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
