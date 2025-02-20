"1057 possible fathers"
Pregnant OnlyFans model wants to stream birth
The apparently heated competition between the pregnant OnlyFans models Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue is becoming increasingly curious. While the former talks about a condom hoppala during her sex marathon and speculates that this is probably why she got pregnant, the latter now even wants to live-stream her birth!
Bonnie Blue, who claims to have slept with 1057 men in just twelve hours, caused a stir among her fans in the middle of the week with a picture of her "pregnancy cravings". Like her OnlyFans rival Lily Phillips, the 25-year-old also claims to be expecting a baby.
"You don't have to queue for this"
In several Instagram videos, Blue, who hails from Derbyshire in the UK, went into detail about her pregnancy and revealed that she had a special surprise in store for her fans.
"I'm so excited that in eight months I'll be doing the world's biggest livestream of a birth," she explained in the clip, which she commented on with "Don't worry guys, you don't have to queue for this".
Who on earth is the father?
In another clip, the Brit also spoke about the possible father of the child, or rather, who she hopes it won't be. "There are 1057 potential fathers and there's one guy, his name starts with B and you've probably seen him on TikTok, who I just hope isn't the father," she explained in this Insta video.
Bonnie Blue was thus hinting that she had probably also become pregnant during her crazy sex marathon.
Lily Phillips made a similar allusion in a chat she shared on Instagram, where she revealed that "some bastard must have lost the condom". Because a few days after the sex marathon, she found one in her vagina.
Fans between horror and disbelief
After Bonnie Blue's announcement that she wanted to live stream the birth of her child, the waters ran high online. "What the hell is wrong with this woman?" asked one horrified fan. Another even claimed: "She's not pregnant, she just wants attention."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
