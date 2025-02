DTM champion Bortolotti drives for Red Bull again

For the first time, the number 1 was stuck on his car, albeit on that of another team - DTM champion Mirko Bortolotti drifted over the Timmelsjoch from Austria to Italy in his Lamborghini. The Viennese with an Italian license thus made his switch from the SSR team to Abt official. And for the first time since 2009, he is wearing the Red Bull logo on his overalls - a return with an insight.