Matthäus shocked: “This is a humiliation!”

"Then he should do something else"

"Thomas Müller doesn't have to do that to himself. He's one of the greatest and most successful players of all time. So the coach can take another player for those few seconds. If that's the perspective for the future, then he should do something else," Matthäus emphasized. "I don't think he enjoyed it. For what? So that he gets credit for another Champions League appearance? I would have felt stupid in his place."