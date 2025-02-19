Sabitzer's goal curse
Sabitzer desperate: “goal curse” won’t end
Marcel Sabitzer played a strong game in the Champions League second leg against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, but his goal curse would not end. After the game, he was asked about a comment made by team boss Ralf Rangnick and reacted in a somewhat angry manner.
It remains a season to forget for Sabitzer. The Austrian footballer often seems to be a shadow of his former self - but not on this evening. Sabitzer played well against Sporting and was one of the most eye-catching players on the pitch, especially in the first half. He also created some good chances.
For example, in the ninth minute of the match, when he caused the first murmur in the stands. On the half-right, around two meters from the edge of the penalty area, Sabitzer received the ball and was unable to find an outlet. He took heart and saw a shooting lane open up. But his first goal of the season came to nothing - the ball flew just wide of the goal.
The Austrian had tasted blood, however, and was clearly more eager to play than of late. What was still missing, however, was the necessary luck. Especially in the 27th minute, when the 30-year-old took a shot from the edge of the box and almost caught the ball perfectly. But Rui Silva in the Portuguese goal pulled off a dream save to deny Sabitzer.
Is the Rangnick comment gnawing at him?
It was to remain the best chance, although the Austrian continued to make an effort as the game progressed. In the end, however, Sabitzer only collected one yellow card and was sent off in the 89th minute for Waldemar Anton. Both teams were denied goals throughout the 90 minutes.
In his 30 competitive appearances this season, the ÖFB player has neither scored nor provided an assist. Last season, he scored six goals and provided nine assists in 40 games. "We're in a difficult phase right now. We haven't taken our chances. We're struggling up front - but we have to keep going," Sabitzer told Sky after the game.
When asked about the criticism from ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, who recently stated that Sabitzer was "almost unrecognizable", the 30-year-old did not want to comment. "I generally prefer to talk to people rather than about people. That's just the way it is, you have to be able to deal with it. If it comes from within your own ranks - I don't know if that's helpful, but everyone has to decide that for themselves. But I don't want to discuss something like that in public," said the team player, somewhat miffed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
