Sabitzer desperate: “goal curse” won’t end

When asked about the criticism from ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, who recently stated that Sabitzer was "almost unrecognizable", the 30-year-old did not want to comment. "I generally prefer to talk to people rather than about people. That's just the way it is, you have to be able to deal with it. If it comes from within your own ranks - I don't know if that's helpful, but everyone has to decide that for themselves. But I don't want to discuss something like that in public," said the team player, somewhat miffed.