“Milk boy” planned bloodbath in his children’s room

Radicalized on TikTok for months

But back to the 14-year-old, whose case shocked just a few days after the terror horror in Villach. At first, the boy posted his stories and videos with Islamist ideas on countless TikTok profiles as a kind of submarine. Officers from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) received a tip from a friendly intelligence service and relatively quickly discovered the identity of the young IS fanatic.