Westbahnhof as a target
“Milk boy” planned bloodbath in his children’s room
A teenager aged just 14 planned a bloodbath at Vienna's Westbahnhof station - inspired by IS. He is said to have radicalized himself via TikTok, and sketches of an attack had already been made. But the "milk boy's" lawyer, Anna Mair, has the impression: "Basically, he's an inconspicuous guy ..."
"My client has absolutely no religious past. He became radicalized on TikTok last summer," explained Mair in an interview with the "Krone" on Wednesday. According to the lawyer, the 14-year-old is an inconspicuous little guy. But the impression is deceptive: the Viennese with Turkish roots planned a bloodbath at Vienna's Westbahnhof - inspired by IS.
The fact that the young boy was carrying a knife with a saw and a five-centimeter-long blade in his trouser pocket shows that the plan was not just a childhood fantasy. It immediately brought back memories of the 16-year-old who had planned a knife massacre at the main train station on September 11, 2022.
Radicalized on TikTok for months
But back to the 14-year-old, whose case shocked just a few days after the terror horror in Villach. At first, the boy posted his stories and videos with Islamist ideas on countless TikTok profiles as a kind of submarine. Officers from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) received a tip from a friendly intelligence service and relatively quickly discovered the identity of the young IS fanatic.
With an arrest warrant (suspicion of membership of a terrorist group or criminal organization) from the Vienna public prosecutor's office in their luggage, state security officers and officers from the WEGA special unit marched to the boy's parents' apartment in the 18th district on 10 February and arrested the 14-year-old.
Sketches of Westbahnhof made
He obviously had big plans. Handwritten sketches seized show a large building with the inscription Westbahnhof, as well as stick figures with machetes and machine guns killing passers-by and police officers.
Another drawing showed the instructions for making a detonator for a bomb. The officers discovered the appropriate material in the basement of the apartment building - aluminum pipes, table legs, duct tape.
Ultimately turned to the IS
The boy was actually in the final stages of his secondary school education and wanted to start an apprenticeship. Now he is in custody instead. At the end of the day, he turned to IS, says Mair - because for him it expressed "strength".
