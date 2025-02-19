After the attack
Anything else would have been surprising - and probably caused general outrage: the Syrian who stabbed a teenager to death last Saturday, injuring five other victims, some of them seriously, and plunging Villach into mourning, has now been remanded in custody.
The funeral march through the Drau town on Tuesday with more than 4,000 participants moved the whole country - but the day after, all eyes were on Klagenfurt. The court's decision on the pre-trial detention of the suspected IS killer Ahmad G., who according to information from "Krone" has shown no remorse, was announced.
As reported in detail, the Syrian refugee grabbed a folding knife he had bought shortly beforehand on Saturday afternoon and stabbed passers-by indiscriminately on Villach's main square. A 14-year-old schoolboy died in the brutal attack and four people were seriously injured. Three of them had to undergo emergency surgery but are now out of danger. The fourth victim suffered a puncture to the forearm. The sixth victim escaped slightly wounded.
It was thanks to another Syrian food delivery man that there were no more victims: 42-year-old Alaaeddin AlhalabiI had the presence of mind to ram the attacker with his car: "I saw a person lying on the ground and a man was attacking other passers-by - I didn't think about it and drove at him," said the courageous hero in the "Krone interview".
Decision after mandatory interrogation
During the course of Wednesday, the 23-year-old's compulsory interrogation took place - as a result of which the court finally reached a decision. With an unsurprising result: the crazy knife attacker will be remanded in custody.
