“Wouldn’t go back to this club for any money in the world”

The main thing is to leave! "The people there were generally pretty broken. My wife and I didn't feel comfortable there at all." But he did at his previous stations. Which is why he doesn't want to miss his time in Turkey. "I played for Kasimpasa and Göztepe, two big Turkish clubs, and made it to the Süper Lig. I'm very proud of that."

"Something is being created here"

The 42-time Bundesliga player can also be. Especially as he was still lacing up his boots for Ostliga club Mauerwerk in 2019. "Only one percent of all footballers become professionals." But the 28-year-old doesn't want to rest on his laurels. "I'm in my prime. If I can find my fire again, I know I can play even higher." Not with St. Pölten in the near future. The 2nd division awaits first on Friday - at the spring kick-off in Lustenau. "But something is happening here. The team has great chemistry."