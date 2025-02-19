St. Pölten's Gemicibasi
“Wouldn’t go back to this club for any money in the world”
He had not received a salary in Turkey for over five months. St. Pölten's new signing Turgay Gemicibasi looked back on his most recent horror spell at Adanaspor in an interview with the "Krone" and revealed what role coach Tugberk Tanrivermis played in his move.
He had actually already reached an agreement with another club. Before St. Pölten "sneaked in" and signed Turgay Gemicibasi until the end of the season: "I'm only here because of coach Tugbberk Tanrivermis. He convinced me." Obviously with good arguments ...
"The coach really wanted me. That's why I gave up a lot of money," says the German-Turkish player, who once made a name for himself in this country as an "eighth man" at BW Linz and later Klagenfurt. "I really wanted to go back to Europe and enjoy soccer again." He recently lost that in the Turkish 2nd division. Which was not only due to the relegation battle. "I wouldn't go back to Adanaspor for any money in the world."
Well, it wouldn't end up in his account anyway. Gemicibasi: "They didn't pay me a salary for five months. We agreed on a monthly fee and terminated the contract."
The main thing is to leave! "The people there were generally pretty broken. My wife and I didn't feel comfortable there at all." But he did at his previous stations. Which is why he doesn't want to miss his time in Turkey. "I played for Kasimpasa and Göztepe, two big Turkish clubs, and made it to the Süper Lig. I'm very proud of that."
"Something is being created here"
The 42-time Bundesliga player can also be. Especially as he was still lacing up his boots for Ostliga club Mauerwerk in 2019. "Only one percent of all footballers become professionals." But the 28-year-old doesn't want to rest on his laurels. "I'm in my prime. If I can find my fire again, I know I can play even higher." Not with St. Pölten in the near future. The 2nd division awaits first on Friday - at the spring kick-off in Lustenau. "But something is happening here. The team has great chemistry."
