Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Pölten's Gemicibasi

“Wouldn’t go back to this club for any money in the world”

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 09:00

He had not received a salary in Turkey for over five months. St. Pölten's new signing Turgay Gemicibasi looked back on his most recent horror spell at Adanaspor in an interview with the "Krone" and revealed what role coach Tugberk Tanrivermis played in his move.  

0 Kommentare

He had actually already reached an agreement with another club. Before St. Pölten "sneaked in" and signed Turgay Gemicibasi until the end of the season: "I'm only here because of coach Tugbberk Tanrivermis. He convinced me." Obviously with good arguments ...

"The coach really wanted me. That's why I gave up a lot of money," says the German-Turkish player, who once made a name for himself in this country as an "eighth man" at BW Linz and later Klagenfurt. "I really wanted to go back to Europe and enjoy soccer again." He recently lost that in the Turkish 2nd division. Which was not only due to the relegation battle. "I wouldn't go back to Adanaspor for any money in the world."

Well, it wouldn't end up in his account anyway. Gemicibasi: "They didn't pay me a salary for five months. We agreed on a monthly fee and terminated the contract."

Gemicibasi is back (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Gemicibasi is back
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The main thing is to leave! "The people there were generally pretty broken. My wife and I didn't feel comfortable there at all." But he did at his previous stations. Which is why he doesn't want to miss his time in Turkey. "I played for Kasimpasa and Göztepe, two big Turkish clubs, and made it to the Süper Lig. I'm very proud of that."
"Something is being created here
 The 42-time Bundesliga player can also be. Especially as he was still lacing up his boots for Ostliga club Mauerwerk in 2019. "Only one percent of all footballers become professionals." But the 28-year-old doesn't want to rest on his laurels. "I'm in my prime. If I can find my fire again, I know I can play even higher." Not with St. Pölten in the near future. The 2nd division awaits first on Friday - at the spring kick-off in Lustenau. "But something is happening here. The team has great chemistry."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf