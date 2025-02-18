Vorteilswelt
Incest scandal

Schwarzenegger enjoys controversy over nude role

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 16:00

He shows everything on screen - and therefore surpasses even dad Arnold in terms of headlines. Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude appearance in the third season of the hit series "White Lotus" is causing both amused and shocked comments on social media. 

 

In particular, the references made by his sex-obsessed serial beau Saxon to his own sister ("pretty hot") and his relationship with his younger brother seem to suggest an incestuous family dynamic, according to fans.

Enjoys online controversy
Schwarzenegger Jr. is clearly enjoying the online controversy surrounding his role, sharing the biggest shock posts himself with laugh emojis on his own social media.

It's not easy to like his series character Saxon. Arrogant, spoiled, self-absorbed - that's how Patrick Schwarzenegger's character appears in the new season of "The White Lotus". But how does the actor himself see his character?

"As anything but one-dimensional. Of course, on the outside he's this arrogant, spoiled college boy. But in my opinion, he also has sides that humanize him," says Schwarzenegger.

"He loves his family. So at least he cares about his sister and brother, even if he doesn't necessarily show it. It was important for me to play him in such a way that not every viewer hates his guts. Of course, he doesn't exactly have the best values and ideals that make a man a successful person ... For me, it was important that people could laugh at him and enjoy the show because of him." 

"My family didn't know what they were in for"
 There are some explicit nude scenes in the new season - a challenge? "I didn't warn my parents and siblings," admits Schwarzenegger. "They didn't know what they were in for." He particularly didn't want to watch some scenes in later episodes in front of his family. "I'll either skip the episode or disappear into the bathroom when the time comes," he says with a laugh.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
