In the Leibnitz district
Because a Slovenian chicken farm was affected by the "Newcastle" disease - also known as "false bird flu" - the authorities in the nearby district of Leibnitz are also stepping up their efforts. However, an expert reassures us that there is still no cause for concern.
It is only a small "tip" that protrudes into the Leibnitz district - but it is enough to set the whole machinery in motion. "In Slovenia, 'Newcastle disease' was detected on a farm with around 200 birds," says Peter Eckhardt, head of the provincial veterinary authority.
This is also known as "false bird flu" because the highly contagious symptoms such as coughing, diarrhea and subsequent death are similar to the latter, but the virus strain is different. "This meant that all the animals on this farm had to be slaughtered." The immediate vicinity of the outbreak site became a protection zone. A ten-kilometer radius is a "surveillance zone".
There is no reason for any excitement. These are purely precautionary measures.
Only a fraction of it reaches into the district of Leibnitz - but that is enough to take measures in a small part of the district. Eckhardt: "For the time being, however, these are only random checks of the few chicken farmers in the area. A wave of information will follow." He makes it clear: "This is not a cause for concern, not a new epidemic. Just a precautionary measure."
The Newcastle disease
- The highly contagious viral disease can occur in all bird species. It is transmitted directly to the animals via body fluids (droppings, eye and nasal discharge and throat secretions), but also indirectly via contaminated objects.
- Symptoms include sniffles, neurological symptoms, reduced laying performance, diarrhea and high mortality.
- Humans can only become infected through very close contact with poultry, which can lead to conjunctivitis. Consumers are not at risk through the consumption of products such as meat and eggs.
Four Styrian districts remain risk areas
Four Styrian districts - Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, Deutschlandsberg, Leibnitz and Südoststeiermark - are still risk areas with an ongoing obligation to keep poultry due to genuine bird flu. However, this does not apply to hobby farms with less than 50 chickens!
