If rescue fails, KTM also faces trouble from customers

However, the report that Peter Vogl submitted to the regional court in Ried im Innkreis on Monday may have opened the eyes of many. In it, the causes of insolvency were once again discussed in detail. Furthermore, the appropriateness of the quota was also discussed in detail. And there is one point in particular that makes people sit up and take notice: the claims for damages that could become due if the rescue is unsuccessful and the restructuring process turns into bankruptcy and the company is broken up as a result.