Commissioner Rex has two new masters again

And so the Munich "Tatort" investigator Maximilian Brückner and the Styrian actor Ferdinand Seebacher ("Die Bergretter") will be in front of the cameras for the first recordings in spring 2025, before the first broadcast in 2026. For 35-year-old Seebacher, who was born in Schladming and has already appeared in the ORF hit "Walking on Sunshine" as well as on ARD and ZDF, the partner role alongside chief investigator Brückner is a stepping stone for other major roles. Because the fact is: so far, an appearance in the cast of Kommissar Rex has done no harm to any actor's later career.