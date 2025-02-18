In Neunkirchen, the blues are now in the mix

The ÖVP mayoral party under Klaudia Osztovics, who has been in office since November 2024, lost four seats in Neunkirchen. The FPÖ, on the other hand, was pleased to gain six seats and will now have nine seats on the municipal council. It is now also certain: the ÖVP and FPÖ will govern the district capital together for the next five years. Osztovics will remain mayor, lawyer Marcus Berlosnig (FPÖ) will be deputy.