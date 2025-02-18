New coalition
In Neunkirchen, the blues are now in the mix
After five years of black-green, a black-blue coalition has now been sealed for Neunkirchen. The SPÖ, the second strongest party, is disappointed, as it too had already negotiated with the FPÖ.
The ÖVP mayoral party under Klaudia Osztovics, who has been in office since November 2024, lost four seats in Neunkirchen. The FPÖ, on the other hand, was pleased to gain six seats and will now have nine seats on the municipal council. It is now also certain: the ÖVP and FPÖ will govern the district capital together for the next five years. Osztovics will remain mayor, lawyer Marcus Berlosnig (FPÖ) will be deputy.
"We are delighted about this cooperation. The preliminary talks have already shown that we can achieve a lot for Neunkirchen together," says Osztovics.
"We have agreed on a programme with a strong liberal signature for the population," emphasizes Berlosnig.
Among other things, the focus will be on traffic, revitalizing the city centre and strengthening the municipal police force.
SPÖ in second place is disappointed
SPÖ top candidate Günther Kautz commented: "We have also already had two good talks with the FPÖ and have already discussed many projects. And: "I know that there is a wing in the ÖVP that says: with everyone but the Reds".
His further plans? He'll have to think about that now. "If you are the second strongest party for the fourth time and then only sit in as a spectator again, I have no desire to do that," says Kautz.
ÖVP: "Positive basis for talks with the FPÖ was decisive"
ÖVP city councillor Armin Zwazl: "On the part of the VP, we also held talks with the SPÖ before deciding to enter into coalition talks with the FPÖ. Ultimately, the far-reaching proximity in terms of content and the extremely positive and appreciative basis for talks from the very first minute tipped the scales in favor of coalition negotiations with the FPÖ".
However, he emphasizes that no party should be excluded from cooperation. "The opposite is the case: Neunkirchen has a tradition of working together across party lines. We want to maintain this positive tradition," says Zwazl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.