Systemic risks
After terror in Villach: EU criticizes TikTok
The EU Commission has criticized TikTok content following the terrorist attack in Villach. According to the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), platforms such as TikTok are obliged to assess systemic risks, said a spokesperson in Brussels on Monday.
This also includes obligations to remove illegal content or take measures against harmful content. The case in Villach falls under harmful content, as it could have an impact on public safety.
The Villach attacker may have become radicalized on the platform, which is known for its dance videos and is particularly popular with young people. Salafist and jihadist influencers and preachers are becoming increasingly popular there.
The spokesperson was unable to answer when the first penalties would be imposed under the DSA. The Commission already has proceedings underway against several platforms for possible violations of EU digital law. Possible penalties would be examined once the cases have been concluded.
"We have to follow the process," it said. There are risks, "otherwise we would not have opened the ten proceedings we have opened so far". However, "solid evidence" was needed. He emphasized that numerous examples show that the DSA is an effective instrument.
Proceedings against TikTok
TikTok has been causing the EU stomach ache for some time. Proceedings have been initiated against the online giant on several occasions. Around a year ago, for example, the EU Commission investigated whether TikTok was doing enough to prevent the distribution of illegal content and had violated EU rules on the protection of minors and advertising transparency. Previously, the investigation included references to illegal and misleading posts about the Gaza war on the platform.
"Neither respect nor information"
From the perspective of European politicians, TikTok is also not behaving constructively. NEOS MEP Anna Stürgkh recently complained that representatives of TikTok had been invited to a hearing in the European Parliament and had received "neither respect nor information". "If the third dwarf comes from the left and gives no answers", said Stürgkh, "we have to resort to other means".
She pleaded for the DSA to be used. Of course, it is always important to defend freedom of opinion, "but freedom of opinion is not freedom from fools".
The annulled presidential election in Romania in December has further alarmed Europeans. The EU accuses TikTok of using algorithms to unilaterally promote the far-right, pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu in the presidential election in Romania in November.
Georgescu had surprisingly won the first round of voting at the end of November. The Romanian Constitutional Court subsequently declared the election invalid - on suspicion of Russian interference.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.