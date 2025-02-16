How Ahmad G. prepared the terror in Villach

In any case, the shock is deep in Villach; in the town, which is actually a carnival stronghold at this time of year, all events, especially the guild meetings, have been canceled and a funeral march will follow. Carnival flags gave way to mourning flags, people lay flowers at the scene of the crime, unable to comprehend what has happened. Just like a friend of the 14-year-old who was killed: "We would have liked to meet up today," she sobs. Not the only tears in these difficult hours.