How Ahmad G. prepared the terror in Villach
The unbelievable has been confirmed: The knife rampage in Villach was an attack with an Islamist background. The "Krone" traced the few months in which the 23-year-old perpetrator Ahmad G. is said to have radicalized himself on the Internet, mainly via TikTok.
Ahmad G. randomly attacked passers-by in the vibrant city center of Villach shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday - with a switchblade knife with a ten-centimeter blade.
This weapon, which he had previously bought for around 150 euros, inflicts horrific wounds on victims; if vital organs or even arteries, for example in the anterior abdominal cavity, are hit, even quick emergency medical treatment can do nothing.
Three victims in intensive medical treatment
Just like the 14-year-old schoolboy Christoph (*name changed by the editors), for whom all help came too late. A further three victims are currently receiving intensive medical treatment, two of whom should be over the hill. The injured are two 15-year-olds and people aged 28, 32 and 36; they are four Austrian citizens and one Turkish citizen.
In Ahmad G.'s apartment, the police also found several Islamic State flags and evidence of "online radicalization". Similar to "Swift assassin" Beran A., he is likely to have followed Islamist hate preachers.
It is necessary to draw consequences! State security needs the opportunity to carry out mass checks without cause.
Gerhard Karner, Innenminister (ÖVP)
Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
Karner pleads for "mass checks without cause"
How can such developments be counteracted in future? "Through mass checks without cause", as Interior Minister Gerhard Karner put it on Sunday in Villach. Ahmad G., who came to Austria at the end of 2020, has not attracted any attention so far and had asylum status until July 17, 2028. No criminal record, not on the extremist danger list and not on the radar of international intelligence services.
However, former neighbors know that the now 23-year-old had often caused "trouble", had gone to Germany in between and had even spent some time in detention there.
I woke up and realized that unfortunately it wasn't a dream. We were friends and shortly before the incident we agreed via text messages that we would meet up today.
Charlotte, eine Freundin des getöteten Schülers
Bild: Evelyn Hronek
Incidentally, the measures now proposed by the Minister of the Interior, which are to be introduced first by amending the law, are primarily intended to affect asylum seekers with a Syrian or Afghan background. So far, the immigration police have only been allowed to inspect asylum accommodation and not private accommodation. This should change quickly.
No scruples and no remorse
The behavior of the terror suspect during his arrest is particularly irritating for the shocked population and the authorities. According to Carinthia's police director Michaela Kohlweis, the 23-year-old apparently accepted his own death and may have wanted to be shot. And laughed when he looked into the policewoman's drawn service weapon.
In any case, the shock is deep in Villach; in the town, which is actually a carnival stronghold at this time of year, all events, especially the guild meetings, have been canceled and a funeral march will follow. Carnival flags gave way to mourning flags, people lay flowers at the scene of the crime, unable to comprehend what has happened. Just like a friend of the 14-year-old who was killed: "We would have liked to meet up today," she sobs. Not the only tears in these difficult hours.
