Parties finalize their lists next week

Greens have made a preliminary decision

The surprises in the other parties are also likely to be limited. The state lists of the SPÖ and NEOS will probably be headed by their party leaders Michael Ludwig and Christoph Wiederkehr. A preliminary decision was necessary for the Greens, as they have a dual leadership in Judith Pühringer and Peter Kraus. It was jointly decided to let Pühringer take the lead. However, the election itself will not take place until the provincial assembly.