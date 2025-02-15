Coke and pregnant: 18-year-old died in the bath

Not a happy turn of events

According to witnesses, the young woman's partner was also present and provided the helpers with important information. After the courageous intervention of first aiders and the rescue team, the only thing that could be determined at the hospital was that the 18-year-old was brain dead. She was at the beginning of a pregnancy. Although it is not always necessary to know this at this early stage, the couple must have been aware of it. In addition to the tragic death of the young woman, the young life in her womb was also extinguished.