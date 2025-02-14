Karl Mahrer on trial: disaster for ÖVP Vienna

Finally, the well-known critic settles the score with the ÖVP and the political culture. "Extremely appalling. What my party has done in the last few weeks is outrageous. But that has nothing to do with the Karl Mahrer case," says Görg. Next week will be exciting. Next Friday (February 21), the line-up of candidates will be finalized. The scramble for the coveted seats on the municipal council is likely to be quite tight, as the ÖVP is predicted to suffer heavy losses in the election. Fewer votes means fewer seats or posts. The presentation of the turquoise squad is planned for the following Monday, February 24. There is certainly plenty to talk about. That much is certain.