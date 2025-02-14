No successor yet
Karl Mahrer on trial: disaster for ÖVP Vienna
Heavily counted out: Shortly before the Vienna elections, the black top candidate and party chairman Karl Mahrer is putting the People's Party under pressure.
Vienna's ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer was the first top official in his party to rant loudly against Herbert Kickl ("security risk") after the collapse of the blue-black coalition in the federal government. Now the 69-year-old is being charged with embezzlement - together with his wife and just two and a half months before the Vienna elections in April. The ÖVP Vienna sees "no need" for personnel consequences. Mahrer himself has also ruled out resigning. Nevertheless, the party leader is severely counted out. A top candidate with an accusation in an election campaign - a nightmare for any PR strategist.
Will Mahrer stay or fall?
In Lichtenfelsgasse, the headquarters of the City Blacks, they immediately came to his defense. In an internal memo to the provincial party executive and party staff, it says: "We stand united behind Karl Mahrer and will not be distracted from our work for Vienna by questionable judicial actions." But how much can the ex-policeman rely on this promise? A statement like that should set alarm bells ringing.
The "Krone" asked Bernhard Görg, the former deputy mayor and ex-ÖVP leader, about this. The lawyer was at the head of the City of Blacks for ten years. "It makes a difference whether a party leader is doing badly in the polls, but this is about a trial. This statement should therefore be taken very seriously," says Görg. Mahrer's party colleague indirectly criticizes the WKStA: "These proceedings have become very inflationary in recent months and years." Would Görg have resigned in the event of an indictment? "No, only in the event of a conviction."
What my party has done in the last few weeks is outrageous. But that has nothing to do with the Karl Mahrer case.
Bernhard Görg, Ex-ÖVP-Wien Chef
Finally, the well-known critic settles the score with the ÖVP and the political culture. "Extremely appalling. What my party has done in the last few weeks is outrageous. But that has nothing to do with the Karl Mahrer case," says Görg. Next week will be exciting. Next Friday (February 21), the line-up of candidates will be finalized. The scramble for the coveted seats on the municipal council is likely to be quite tight, as the ÖVP is predicted to suffer heavy losses in the election. Fewer votes means fewer seats or posts. The presentation of the turquoise squad is planned for the following Monday, February 24. There is certainly plenty to talk about. That much is certain.
No successor dares to come out of hiding yet
In the last Vienna elections in 2020, the People's Party came second with 20.4 percent. The appeal of former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also rubbed off on the Viennese party. The ÖVP won 22 seats. According to the latest polls, this time it will only be 12 percent. And the polls were conducted before Mahrer's court case became known. Nevertheless, no successor has yet dared to come out of hiding. That will probably remain the case until the election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.