Cozy premiere
Graz Fair: First animal festival has opened
Friday saw the successful launch of the Animal Festival at the Graz Trade Fair! The successor to the "Alpaca Expo" is taking place for the first time in this form. Animal lovers can marvel at cuddly two- and four-legged friends as well as fish until Sunday. The "Krone" is also represented with a stand.
From A for alpaca to Z for ornamental fish, the range of animals that can be experienced at the animal festival at the Graz trade fair runs until Sunday. There are countless stations where young and old can come into contact with the animals. Exciting Family Adventure Stations offer entertainment for young and old - from hands-on activities to feeding and petting zones.
As a holder of the "Krone" BonusCard, you have many advantages at the animal festival: On the one hand, tickets are half price (for the card holder plus one accompanying person), and on the other, you can also spin the wheel of fortune at the "Krone" stand and win lots of great prizes. The "Krone" stand, which is lovingly decorated by Bellaflora, also has a lot to offer: There will be a make-up station for big and small children and you can browse through our magazines (Kidskrone, Rätselkrone etc.).
The festival is open today and on Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and on Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
