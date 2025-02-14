Graz Fair: First animal festival has opened

As a holder of the "Krone" BonusCard, you have many advantages at the animal festival: On the one hand, tickets are half price (for the card holder plus one accompanying person), and on the other, you can also spin the wheel of fortune at the "Krone" stand and win lots of great prizes. The "Krone" stand, which is lovingly decorated by Bellaflora, also has a lot to offer: There will be a make-up station for big and small children and you can browse through our magazines (Kidskrone, Rätselkrone etc.).