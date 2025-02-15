Tyrolean Youth Red Cross
Learning assistance for school success and better integration
For 20 years, the Tyrolean Youth Red Cross has been offering learning assistance for children whose first language is not German. The offer is not only urgently needed, but also brings a lot to pupils, as those responsible for the anniversary point out.
Amir was born in Tyrol. His parents fled to Tyrol years ago. Arabic is the main language spoken at home. But Amir can also communicate well in German. Things get difficult at school, where the tasks become increasingly complex. But Amir has now received learning support. The initiative of the Tyrolean Youth Red Cross helps children with a first language other than German to integrate better into everyday school life.
Our learning assistants have provided around 100,000 hours of support over the last 20 years.
Bettina Ellinger, Leiterin JRK Tirol
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
"Better integration also means better social cohesion and equal opportunities for children," emphasizes Deputy Governor Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ), who, on the 20th anniversary of Lernhilfe Tirol, describes Amir's story as a prime example and tells how the boy is happy about his success at school and how he enjoys learning together.
The children at Lernhilfe feel more confident in their everyday school life because they can greatly improve their German language skills.
Sabrina Gerth, Pädagogische Hochschule
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
600 to 700 children take part every year
Learning assistance is now available in all Tyrolean districts. In addition to the federal government, the state also provides 61,000 euros in funding. "Over the past 20 years, around 1,000 learning assistants have provided 100,000 hours of help. Every year, 600 to 700 children can benefit from this service," says Youth Red Cross regional director Bettina Ellinger, presenting the figures. In many schools, learning support is an indispensable part of the curriculum.
There is often not enough time for individual support in the classroom, says Sabrina Gerth from the University of Teacher Education Tyrol, who provides scientific support for the project and sees many positive effects. One of these is playful learning, which is very important: "The children don't even notice that they are learning a language."
Language and education are key building blocks for harmonious and peaceful coexistence in our society.
Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ), LH-Stellvertreter
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
Not only the children benefit from the offer
The Imst Unterstadt elementary school has been one of the first schools to do so. Principal Karoline Tschiderer: "The children are happy to accept the support. It's a good prerequisite for learning." Among others, retired teachers and student teachers are involved, who can gain valuable practical experience. A win-win situation, according to Tschiderer.
