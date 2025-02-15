Learning assistance for school success and better integration

600 to 700 children take part every year

Learning assistance is now available in all Tyrolean districts. In addition to the federal government, the state also provides 61,000 euros in funding. "Over the past 20 years, around 1,000 learning assistants have provided 100,000 hours of help. Every year, 600 to 700 children can benefit from this service," says Youth Red Cross regional director Bettina Ellinger, presenting the figures. In many schools, learning support is an indispensable part of the curriculum.