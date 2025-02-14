From Prince Charming to scandal: Andrew turns 65

When he is confronted with the accusations of one of the young women, Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with him as a minor, he denies ever having met her. There is a photo showing the two of them arm in arm, with Andrew's hand resting on Giuffre's hip. Also in the picture is Epstein's aide Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the scandal.