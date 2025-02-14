In court with children
Is Rihanna fighting for the future of her family?
These are dramatic hours for world star Rihanna! While her partner ASAP Rocky is fighting for his freedom in court, she and their children are also facing the worst possible consequences: If the rapper is sentenced - in the worst case to 24 years in prison - Rihanna will suddenly be a single parent and the children will grow up without a father!
To emphasize the full extent of this nightmare, the singer appeared in the courtroom with her two young sons - a clear sign: Everything is at stake for us here!
Accompanied by security guards, Rihanna entered the courtroom in Los Angeles. She carried her eldest son RZA (2) in her arms, while an older lady looked after the younger Riot Rose (1 year). Rihanna wants to show: Here are two toddlers who could lose their father if he is convicted! Heartbreaking: "Wish daddy, good luck," she reportedly told them.
The incident happened several years ago
The closing arguments were held on Thursday in the trial, which has been going on for weeks, over an alleged assault with a firearm against the rapper.
The allegations relate to an incident in Hollywood in November 2021. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting at a former friend and colleague, the rapper Asap Relli, during an argument. The victim was slightly injured in the hand.
According to ASAP Rocky's defense lawyers, however, the rapper only had a prop gun with him that could not fire real bullets. Two members of the hip-hop collective Asap Mob emphasized this in the witness stand.
In April 2022, the rapper was temporarily taken into custody in Los Angeles and charged a few months later. The musician has always denied the allegations of an attack with a real weapon. If convicted, he could face a long prison sentence.
ASAP Rocky already convicted in another case
The rapper, who has two young children with his partner Rihanna, was convicted of assault in 2019 following a violent incident in Sweden. He spent around four weeks in custody on remand, but avoided a longer prison sentence. The incident was preceded by an altercation in Stockholm in which the musician and two of his companions beat up a man on the street.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
