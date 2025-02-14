Vorteilswelt
Grimes furious with Musk

Son X in the Oval Office: “He shouldn’t be there!”

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 08:44

A row over little X! Singer Grimes (36) freaks out because her ex, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk (53), simply took their son X Æ A-12 into the Oval Office - without her knowledge!

0 Kommentare

While Musk was chatting with Donald Trump (77), the four-year-old was suddenly standing next to the most powerful men in the world! Pictures show him standing next to Trump and dad Musk, even trying to speak to the ex-president.

Grimes' shock? Huge! The singer only found out about the action via social media. Responding to a comment that X was "very polite", she reacted in horror: "He shouldn't be in public like that! I didn't see that. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh ..."

On the visit to Trump ...
On the visit to Trump ...
(Bild: APA/AFP/Jim WATSON)
... the four-year-old picked his nose ...
... the four-year-old picked his nose ...
(Bild: PictureDesk/Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS)
... and was visibly bored.
... and was visibly bored.
(Bild: PictureDesk/JIM WATSON / AFP)

Trump is an X fan
It is unclear whether little X, who was also carried on his father's shoulders during the press conference in the Oval Office, was really that polite. After all, while his father was talking, he is said to have tried to interrupt him several times and to have been cheeky towards Trump. In any case, he is a big fan of the little boy. 

While photographers were taking pictures, he explained: "This is X and he's a great person with a high IQ. A person with a high IQ."

Elon Musk has twelve children with several women. With Grimes, he has three. X Æ A-12 is the oldest. The "X" stands for "unknown variable" and of course for Musk's social media account, while the "Æ" is the "elven" spelling of AI and an abbreviation for artificial intelligence, according to the parents. A-12 is an airplane. X's younger siblings are called Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus, abbreviated to Tau.

