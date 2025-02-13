"Krone" sponsor tips
How to make Valentine’s Day work at the last minute
Watch out! It's that time again tomorrow: Valentine's Day is coming up. This year, Salzburgers are celebrating February 14 in a frugal and spontaneous way. The "Krone" has last-minute tips for the day of lovers.
Around 2000 roses are waiting in Manuel Kaufmann's flower store in St. Michael im Lungau on Valentine's Day. The florist has made provisions with the mega flower delivery, especially for the spontaneously determined gentlemen: "Holidaymakers in the hotels like to order in advance. Locals, on the other hand, only come to us in the evening after work," says Kaufmann.
In St. Johann im Pongau, last-minute moviegoers are in good hands at the Dieselkino. The latest "Bridget Jones" flick and the German dramatic comedy "Wunderschöner" flicker across the screen at a reduced price.
If you really don't have time on the 14th, you can put off seeing your loved one until Sunday. Then the Domquartier will be transformed into a dance hall: introductory tango and waltz courses will take place at 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. At 3 pm, there will be a guided tour of the Residenzgalerie including a small culinary delicacy afterwards. Only possible with advance booking!
But it's not just the two-legged friends who can get emotional on Sunday. Salzburg Zoo is also all about love: animal lovers can get to know the zoo under the motto "The love life of animals". From 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., there is a guided tour entitled "Animals in love", which also promises some curiosities. Registration required.
40 euros
...is what lovers will spend on Valentine's Day this year, according to the Chamber of Commerce. That is less than last year (50 euros). Surveys show that women in particular have become more frugal this year.
A romantic dinner remains a perennial favorite among Valentine's Day surprises. The Blaue Gans serves a 4-course menu to cool beats.
And if you're into romance outside of Valentine's Day, you can hang up a love lock at the Marko Feingold footbridge at any time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.