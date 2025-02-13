Vorteilswelt
How to make Valentine’s Day work at the last minute

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 17:00

Watch out! It's that time again tomorrow: Valentine's Day is coming up. This year, Salzburgers are celebrating February 14 in a frugal and spontaneous way. The "Krone" has last-minute tips for the day of lovers.

Around 2000 roses are waiting in Manuel Kaufmann's flower store in St. Michael im Lungau on Valentine's Day. The florist has made provisions with the mega flower delivery, especially for the spontaneously determined gentlemen: "Holidaymakers in the hotels like to order in advance. Locals, on the other hand, only come to us in the evening after work," says Kaufmann.

The latest "Bridget Jones" flickers across the screen at a reduced price at the Dieselkino. (Bild: Universal Pictures/ Jay Maidment)
The latest "Bridget Jones" flickers across the screen at a reduced price at the Dieselkino.
(Bild: Universal Pictures/ Jay Maidment)

In St. Johann im Pongau, last-minute moviegoers are in good hands at the Dieselkino. The latest "Bridget Jones" flick and the German dramatic comedy "Wunderschöner" flicker across the screen at a reduced price.

Dance and culture can be experienced at the Domquartier in Salzburg City. But only on Sunday. (Bild: Wildbild)
Dance and culture can be experienced at the Domquartier in Salzburg City. But only on Sunday.
(Bild: Wildbild)

If you really don't have time on the 14th, you can put off seeing your loved one until Sunday. Then the Domquartier will be transformed into a dance hall: introductory tango and waltz courses will take place at 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. At 3 pm, there will be a guided tour of the Residenzgalerie including a small culinary delicacy afterwards. Only possible with advance booking!

On Sunday, Salzburg Zoo offers special guided tours on the love life of animals. (Bild: Zoo Salzburg / Angie Köppl)
On Sunday, Salzburg Zoo offers special guided tours on the love life of animals.
(Bild: Zoo Salzburg / Angie Köppl)

But it's not just the two-legged friends who can get emotional on Sunday. Salzburg Zoo is also all about love: animal lovers can get to know the zoo under the motto "The love life of animals". From 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., there is a guided tour entitled "Animals in love", which also promises some curiosities. Registration required.

40 euros

...is what lovers will spend on Valentine's Day this year, according to the Chamber of Commerce. That is less than last year (50 euros). Surveys show that women in particular have become more frugal this year.

A romantic dinner remains a perennial favorite among Valentine's Day surprises. The Blaue Gans serves a 4-course menu to cool beats.

Really romantic: the pedestrian bridge on the Marko Feingold footbridge is littered with love locks. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Really romantic: the pedestrian bridge on the Marko Feingold footbridge is littered with love locks.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

And if you're into romance outside of Valentine's Day, you can hang up a love lock at the Marko Feingold footbridge at any time.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
