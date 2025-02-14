World Ski Championships in Saalbach
Men’s giant slalom LIVE from 9.45 am
The top favorite is Marco Odermatt, behind the Swiss skier there is a lot to play for in the men's giant slalom today in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The first run starts at 9.45 am, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the intermediate results:
According to the season results, the Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen is in the best challenger position, while Stefan Brennsteiner is one of the promising Austrian candidates. The team is completed by Patrick Feurstein, Raphael Haaser and Marco Schwarz.
Austria's last giant slalom world champion titles were won by Marcel Hirscher in St. Moritz in 2017, Hermann Maier in Bormio in 2005 and Rudolf "Rudi" Nierlich in Saalbach in 1991. "I know the pictures, the videos, Rudi's runs. It's unbelievable how far ahead he was, especially technically. It's a shame that he can't experience it now," said the 28-year-old Feurstein, who started the season in eighth place in Sölden, finished second on the podium in Val d'Isere, but didn't make it past 20th place in Schladming in January.
Mix of anticipation, pressure, nervousness and emotions
The man from Vorarlberg has been working very hard on his home World Championships. "You have this experience once in a lifetime, especially here in Saalbach, with the history, it's something special. It's a mix of anticipation, pressure and nervousness. And of course lots of emotions." He has to stay focused and not look too much to the left and right. "You can't overestimate the home advantage. But it's good if you know the slope and its characteristics and know how to ski certain passages. Others are the favorites, if I can get my performance spot on, I have an outside chance."
Brennsteiner was third in Val d'Isere, fifth in Schladming and tenth in Beaver Creek, finishing in the top 10 three times. It would be cool if it worked out for him at a major event, he has come close a few times, but often small things have thwarted his plans, said the 2023 World Championship fourth-placer in Courchevel. He is satisfied with his skiing. "I don't have to put in an exceptional performance to be where I want to be. I just have to make sure I deliver my performance. It's not that easy either."
With a grin in the witches' cauldron
The 33-year-old put the finishing touches to his performance on the Maiskogel, including "one more step in terms of technique"; the different snow conditions compared to the team competition are his "daily bread". The atmosphere should inspire the man from Salzburg in his home country, he is currently "grinning" when he gets "into the witches' cauldron". "I try to keep the occasional nervousness to a minimum. I approach Friday with full energy."
Haaser started the giant slalom season with seventh place in Sölden, only two 20th places were added due to the injury break. Super-G silver in Hinterglemm should give her a boost. "Having something is always better than having nothing," said the Tyrolean. "The giant slalom turn was very good at the start of the season, I haven't forgotten it. I want to build on Sölden, I wouldn't mind being further ahead."
Unlike in the super-G, where he has his things together and doesn't need many days to get back to the front - as second place in his comeback in Kitzbühel showed - several factors have to come together in the giant slalom. "I had one or two very good days, I'm very positive." Schwarz only has three races in this discipline under his belt this winter; the 29-year-old from Carinthia recently finished ninth and eleventh. "I can just go for it. I'm certainly not the favorite, I can only surprise or win."
Odermatt goes for second gold
Odermatt is the reigning world champion and Olympic champion, he has won three races this season and already has super-G gold to his name. The season started surprisingly badly for the Swiss superstar with failures in Sölden and Beaver Creek, followed by first places in Val d'Isere, Alta Badia and Adelboden as well as third place at the World Championship dress rehearsal in Schladming behind the Norwegians Steen Olsen and Henrik Kristoffersen and ahead of compatriot Loic Meillard and Brennsteiner.
