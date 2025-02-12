“More equality in pay”

Transparent payslip

From her point of view, the following levers ensure greater pay equality. "The choice of profession has a major impact on the pay slip. The more women take up technical professions, for example, the better they earn". At the same time, Berchtold would like to see a transparent payslip: "Comparison makes for certainty. In this respect, the income pyramid should be comprehensible within a company these days," she says. The EU directive on pay transparency offers good guidance here. This must also be implemented in Austria by June 2026. The new federal government in particular is called upon to quickly ensure greater comparability of salaries.