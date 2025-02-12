Vorteilswelt
"No squats necessary"

Bottom fairy Kim Kardashian now conjures up plump bottoms

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 09:16

After the nipple bra, Kim Kardashian has landed a new coup with her underwear brand Skims. The reality TV queen is now transforming herself into a bum fairy who, "bippity-buttbity-boob", not only conjures up a full cleavage, but above all a plump backside.

In the promotional clip for her new shapewear collection, Kim Kardashian can be seen as a fairy who rushes to the aid of a desperate young woman. She complains that she simply can't get the curves of her dreams - even though she works out in the gym, eats protein-rich foods and drinks enough water.

Plump bottom thanks to shapewear
But bum fairy Kim has a solution, "because one thing should be effortless". Namely her new skims line "Fairy Butt Mother", which includes lined shorts, leggings and bodysuits designed to conjure up a "bigger, rounder and perkier" backside.

"No squats necessary", promises the enchanting Kim in the commentary to the new advertising clip.

Mega curves à la Kardashian
The new Kardashian-style shapewear, which works like a push-up bra, is launched on the market the day before Valentine's Day and promises a bottom that is plumper by around five centimetres with the help of the panties, but also looks lifted and rounder. 

And if you want the complete Kim Kardashian package, you can opt for a bodysuit that not only gives you a gorgeous bottom, but also a mega cleavage thanks to a push-up bra.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

