"Our Group strategy is robust and we are in a solid financial position. Especially in these challenging times, this is a stability factor and the basis for our investments in the future," says Eibensteiner. What is going well? The rail infrastructure and aviation sectors in particular, and demand for storage systems remains high. In contrast, demand from the energy industry cooled down over the course of the business year, as voestalpine reports.