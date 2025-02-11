Clean-shaven
Why Harrison Ford almost never wears a beard in films
Hollywood star Harrison Ford almost never wears a beard in his films for a reason, but has already tried facial hair. "I used to wear a moustache," Ford (82) told the German Press Agency in London.
"But it's always the same. I've tried it more often with the beard, but in the past the film studio has always intervened. They said: 'We paid for your face. So show us your face too'."
In his new film, the Marvel spectacle "Captain America: Brave New World", Ford plays the former general and new US president Thaddeus Ross. He wears a moustache in the comic book and was always portrayed with a beard by William Hurt in previous Marvel films. Ford, however, plays Ross without facial hair.
It is the first time that the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). "It was a really exciting, rewarding and cool experience for me," said Ford. However, the 82-year-old admitted that he doesn't have a full overview of the MCU given the amount of films and series. "It's a lot of stuff, and I'm afraid the fans know it better than we do."
Ford's new role "quite a niche"
Ford sees the role as a real first in his career - partly because Ross transforms into the Red Hulk in "Captain America: Brave New World". "I've always loved playing very different characters," said Ford. "This one is pretty niche, though. I've never played a character that becomes a giant red creature. Nor have I ever had to deal with co-stars who have superpowers or flying suits."
At its core, however, it's about the human aspects. "In the end, there's always a human emotion in it," says Ford, "this amazement when something suddenly becomes real that you could never have imagined. And I totally understand why this (Marvel) universe is so fascinating."
