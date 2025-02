Police pull drug and alcohol drivers out of traffic

In the evening, police officers noticed a distinct smell of cannabis coming from the car of a 38-year-old man during a driver and vehicle check in Thalgau. A rapid drug test carried out as a result was positive. A district doctor subsequently determined that the man was unfit to drive. The man from the Vöcklabruck district had his driver's license confiscated and was prohibited from continuing to drive. The 38-year-old confessed to having consumed cannabis before driving and cocaine a few days ago. He will be charged.