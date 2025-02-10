Burgtheater lawsuit
Appeal: bad news for Teichtmeister
The convicted Burgtheater actor Florian Teichtmeister recently received some unpleasant news. The Vienna Higher Regional Court has ruled on his appeal and the Burgtheater's appeal for damages that he should pay to the theater on the Ring. This means that the 45-year-old will have to dig far deeper into his pockets than the court of first instance ruled.
The court ruling in the Burgtheater case against the actor Florian Teichtmeister, who was convicted of abuse files, was handed down in May. The Haus am Ring had sued its former figurehead for almost 100,000 euros in damages, but the court of first instance only awarded the theater 19,231 euros. "In its judgment, the court correctly came to the conclusion that the defendant had unlawfully and culpably harmed the plaintiff. However, it incorrectly limits the plaintiff's claim for damages due to contributory negligence", the Burgtheater appealed against the first judgment of the Labor and Social Court.
Higher Regional Court took its time
It took more than six months for the Vienna Higher Regional Court to reach a decision. Now the parties to the dispute have received the decision. And ex-castle actor Teichtmeister will not be pleased. Instead of 19,231 euros, the fallen TV commissioner from "Die Toten von Salzburg" now has to fork out 58,725 euros - a tripling of the original sum.
According to a court spokeswoman, the 45-year-old must now pay damages for the rehearsals, a costume assistant, the reprinting of program booklets, crisis communication and legal advice, among other things. An ordinary appeal is not permitted; Teichtmeister could only apply for an extraordinary appeal to take the case to the Supreme Court. "In my opinion, the legal issue has not been dealt with sufficiently," Arbacher-Stöger considers this step.
Two years' conditional imprisonment
As a reminder: on September 5, 2023, Florian Teichtmeister was sentenced to two years' conditional imprisonment in the Vienna Landl for possessing and producing a total of 76,000 depictions of abuse of children and adolescents.
Teichtmeister spoke of an act of revenge
On April 22, 2024, Florian Teichtmeister and his lawyers Manfred Arbacher-Stöger and Elisabeth Thaler then engaged in a verbose duel with representatives of the Burgtheater. Should the theater have reacted as soon as the first allegations became known in September 2021? At the time, Teichtmeister confirmed in a conversation with managing director Martin Kusej and the management that the allegations that had emerged in the media concerned him personally. However, in the hope of a diversion that would have avoided a public criminal trial, he did not admit that the allegations of abuse were true and spoke of an act of revenge by his ex-partner. Which is why the theater kept him in the ensemble.
Florian Teichtmeister has not appeared in public since the hearing at the labor and social court.
