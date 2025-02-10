Appeal: bad news for Teichtmeister

Teichtmeister spoke of an act of revenge

On April 22, 2024, Florian Teichtmeister and his lawyers Manfred Arbacher-Stöger and Elisabeth Thaler then engaged in a verbose duel with representatives of the Burgtheater. Should the theater have reacted as soon as the first allegations became known in September 2021? At the time, Teichtmeister confirmed in a conversation with managing director Martin Kusej and the management that the allegations that had emerged in the media concerned him personally. However, in the hope of a diversion that would have avoided a public criminal trial, he did not admit that the allegations of abuse were true and spoke of an act of revenge by his ex-partner. Which is why the theater kept him in the ensemble.