Europe’s cultural heritage – but the station is threatened with demolition

For the venerable Mixnitz-Bärenschützklamm station building, the train seems to have left the station: As the "Krone" has reported several times, the historic architectural jewel from imperial times is under threat of the wrecking ball. This is because the railroad line is to be relocated as part of the Koralm construction project, and ÖBB also wants to invest more than 50 million euros in various modernization measures on site. In order to comply with the prescribed safety distances for the Mixnitz track extension, the train station built in 1844 has to make way.