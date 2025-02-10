Complaints and questioning about wind turbines in Mühlviertel

Referendum to come

In the meantime, the next project is being prepared in the Mühlviertel. Up to eight wind turbines are to be built in Schenkenfelden. And the operators want to initiate a referendum: Supporters have until March 5 to sign. Around 200 signatures are required for a vote to be held. The result will serve as a basis for the local council to decide whether a rezoning procedure should be initiated for the required land.