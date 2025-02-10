Two projects
Complaints and questioning about wind turbines in Mühlviertel
Fiercely contested, loved and hated - for some, wind turbines are the enemy, for others they are the "statues of freedom of the energy transition"! Two projects are currently in the hot phase in the Mühlviertel. In Sandl, lawsuits will probably decide on 22 wind turbines, in Schenkenfelden the population is being called upon to sign the petition.
"Insubstantial paper", and a decision due to "political sentiment" - the Green Climate State Councillor Stefan Kaineder is fiercely opposed to the wind power ban zone announced by FP State Councillor for Nature Conservation Manfred Haimbuchner and VP State Councillor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner. The ordinance is currently under review and is expected to be passed by the end of March.
Legal uncertainty
Then things will get interesting: In its current version, the ordinance would stall the 250-million-euro mega project with 22 wind turbines in Sandl. Although this was submitted when the legal situation was still different. "We were asked to name a specific project," says Sandl's mayor Gerhard Neunteufel (SP). It is assumed that the operators of the wind farm, whose environmental impact assessment will not be completed before 2025, will sue.
Referendum to come
In the meantime, the next project is being prepared in the Mühlviertel. Up to eight wind turbines are to be built in Schenkenfelden. And the operators want to initiate a referendum: Supporters have until March 5 to sign. Around 200 signatures are required for a vote to be held. The result will serve as a basis for the local council to decide whether a rezoning procedure should be initiated for the required land.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.