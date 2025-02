Two young women seriously injured in car accident

The young local woman was driving along Amraser-See-Straße in the city area of Innsbruck with a second 18-year-old in the passenger seat at around 3.10 p.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a 63-year-old Austrian wanted to turn left in this area. According to the police, the driver honked her horn several times and slammed on the brakes, but was unable to prevent a collision between the two vehicles.