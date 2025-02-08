From the meeting straight to the fire

Residents were not at home

"The residents were not at home. I know the family and called them immediately. They were there within five minutes. They were in shock, of course, but fortunately they are fine," says Partoll. The firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but embers in the area of the balcony and in the façade kept the rescuers busy for hours. A photovoltaic system, which was damaged by the fire, posed a particular danger. Although the house is habitable, the material damage is enormous. The cause of the fire was not yet known on Saturday.