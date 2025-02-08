Fire at night
From the meeting straight to the fire
Shortly after midnight, the sirens blared in Ansfelden and several emergency calls were received after a fire broke out in the roof of a detached house. Most of the firefighters didn't have long to get there as they had just finished the annual general meeting.
"We had the Freindorf fire department's annual general meeting on Saturday night. The alarm came on the way home and I immediately drove to the scene of the fire. The comrades turned around, got dressed and were there shortly afterwards," says Christian Partoll, Mayor of Ansfelden, explaining why the helpers were able to be on site so quickly during the night-time operation.
Heavy smoke development
At around 0.32 a.m., a fire broke out in the roof truss area of a detached house. Neighbors became aware of the fire and alerted the emergency services. As soon as they arrived, the helpers noticed signs of fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house.
Residents were not at home
"The residents were not at home. I know the family and called them immediately. They were there within five minutes. They were in shock, of course, but fortunately they are fine," says Partoll. The firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but embers in the area of the balcony and in the façade kept the rescuers busy for hours. A photovoltaic system, which was damaged by the fire, posed a particular danger. Although the house is habitable, the material damage is enormous. The cause of the fire was not yet known on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
