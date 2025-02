“Didn’t know if I should let the emotions get to me”

Mirjam Puchner was overjoyed after winning the silver medal in the World Championship downhill in Saalbach. She had already felt good before the race, but didn't know whether she should "allow these feelings to happen." After her run, she had to wait a long time to find out for sure. All the greater was her joy at her great success. Even though skiing legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll had predicted even more for her ...