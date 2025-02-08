Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hours of road closure

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 12:43

The fire involving a semi-trailer on the eastbound highway near Fischamend caused hours of firefighting work on Friday evening. According to the police, the clean-up work lasted until the early hours of the morning. Traffic was severely affected and the highway was closed for hours.

0 Kommentare

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday evening, the semi-trailer of an articulated truck caught fire for unknown reasons. After a car driver alerted the 48-year-old Romanian to the smoke coming from his vehicle, the driver immediately stopped to bring the flames under control. 

Towing vehicle on fire
Unfortunately, the driver was unable to do so. The driver then uncoupled the tractor unit from the trailer, which was almost fully engulfed in flames when officers from the Schwechat highway police arrived.

The Fischamend volunteer fire department took over the challenging extinguishing work. Two foam pipes were used under breathing protection, while the load of the trailer was removed both by forklift and by hand in order to extinguish the fire completely. Several shuttles were made to the nearest water supply point. 

Zitat Icon

After around 2.5 hours, we were able to end our support operation and continue the cleaning work in the fire station. Further recovery work by the Fischamend fire brigade continued into the night.

Freiwillige Feuerwehr Mannswörth

Hours-long closure of the A4
Due to the extensive operation, the eastbound highway (A4) in the direction of Hungary remained closed for the entire duration of the work. According to the police, the firefighting work took several hours, as the trailer was loaded with various wooden materials. The Vienna Airport fire department was also called in to assist.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf