The fire involving a semi-trailer on the eastbound highway near Fischamend caused hours of firefighting work on Friday evening. According to the police, the clean-up work lasted until the early hours of the morning. Traffic was severely affected and the highway was closed for hours.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday evening, the semi-trailer of an articulated truck caught fire for unknown reasons. After a car driver alerted the 48-year-old Romanian to the smoke coming from his vehicle, the driver immediately stopped to bring the flames under control.
Towing vehicle on fire
Unfortunately, the driver was unable to do so. The driver then uncoupled the tractor unit from the trailer, which was almost fully engulfed in flames when officers from the Schwechat highway police arrived.
The Fischamend volunteer fire department took over the challenging extinguishing work. Two foam pipes were used under breathing protection, while the load of the trailer was removed both by forklift and by hand in order to extinguish the fire completely. Several shuttles were made to the nearest water supply point.
After around 2.5 hours, we were able to end our support operation and continue the cleaning work in the fire station. Further recovery work by the Fischamend fire brigade continued into the night.
Hours-long closure of the A4
Due to the extensive operation, the eastbound highway (A4) in the direction of Hungary remained closed for the entire duration of the work. According to the police, the firefighting work took several hours, as the trailer was loaded with various wooden materials. The Vienna Airport fire department was also called in to assist.
