Unplanned help

Beavers saved authorities 1.2 million euros with sump

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 22:52

A family of beavers has helped to revitalize a stream in the Czech Republic in an unplanned way - saving the country a lot of money and work.

The rodents had built a dam on the Klabava River, creating a swamp area, explained Bohumil Fiser, head of the Brdy Landscape Protection Park, according to the CTK agency. The former Brdy military training area is located around 50 kilometers southwest of Prague.

Where the beavers have built their dam, the Klabava flows through an artificial canal past a large fish pond. Conservationists, water managers, local authorities and forestry companies had been discussing for years whether and how the river could be restored to its natural course. But the animals simply made short work of it.

Big savings thanks to beaver construction
A beaver can build in one night what would take humans a week with an excavator, Fiser said enthusiastically on Czech television CT. In addition, humans would first have to obtain permits, wait for water law decisions and apply for funding. Fiser estimated the savings from beaver construction at the equivalent of up to 1.2 million euros.

The useful beaver family in the Brdy Landscape Conservation Park therefore consists of the parents and two generations of young animals. At the beginning of the 19th century, the European beaver was considered extinct in the Czech Republic. It was not until the end of the 20th century that beavers began to reintroduce themselves from the surrounding countries. The population is now estimated at around 15,000 animals.

