Patron has already invested millions in the club!

The long World Cup break is over and the HLA is back to business. While the BT Füchse are already in the quarter-finals ahead of their home game against Vöslau on Saturday (17:30), HSG Graz and Bärnbach/Köflach are fighting to stay in the league. Graz, who host Linz, still have every chance of reaching the quarter-finals. The West Styrian handball team, who are bottom of the table, are a long way off.